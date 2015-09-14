BRIEF-Say Reklamcilik reports Q1 net loss of 27,206 lira
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT Q1 REVENUE AT 15.9 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 32.6 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO
Sept 14 Tianjin Zhonghuan Semiconductor Co Ltd
* Says lock-up period for 362.8 million shares to end, shares to start trading on Sept 16
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1OPEO7A
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says to hire 9,000 employees in Germany over same period (Adds details on job cuts, board member quote)