** Morgan Stanley upgrades Singapore to most preferred
market in ASEAN region citing potential restructuring in govt.
linked companies and valuation
** Says restructuring, particularly in the government-linked
companies, facilitated by a strong government mandate, could
provide a market trigger
** Attributes reasonable probability of restructuring driven
by consolidation, internationalization and divestment
** Adds a lot of negatives have been priced in and equity
market is trading close to its cyclical troughs
** MSCI Singapore's P/B is close to 2
standard deviation of its 10 year average - DataStream (bit.ly/1QBDoim)
** Resounding election victory signals confidence in
Singapore's future - PM
** Fitch says election result won't diminish policy
pressures
** Morgan Stanley recommends the Singapore equities and
global cyclicals as deep value, Singapore's govt. linked
companies for restructuring theme, Philippines and productive
companies as resilient plays
** Likes Matahari Department, Blue Bird,
Advanced Info Service, Singapore Exchange,
Universal Robina Corp
(RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)