** Morgan Stanley upgrades Singapore to most preferred market in ASEAN region citing potential restructuring in govt. linked companies and valuation

** Says restructuring, particularly in the government-linked companies, facilitated by a strong government mandate, could provide a market trigger

** Attributes reasonable probability of restructuring driven by consolidation, internationalization and divestment

** Adds a lot of negatives have been priced in and equity market is trading close to its cyclical troughs

** MSCI Singapore's P/B is close to 2 standard deviation of its 10 year average - DataStream (bit.ly/1QBDoim)

** Resounding election victory signals confidence in Singapore's future - PM

** Fitch says election result won't diminish policy pressures

** Morgan Stanley recommends the Singapore equities and global cyclicals as deep value, Singapore's govt. linked companies for restructuring theme, Philippines and productive companies as resilient plays

** Likes Matahari Department, Blue Bird, Advanced Info Service, Singapore Exchange, Universal Robina Corp (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)