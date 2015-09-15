** Goldman Sachs upgrades Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and Yes Bank to "Buy" from "neutral" citing attractive entry after recent underperformance on bad loan concerns

** ICICI Bank is down 22.9 pct YTD vs 9.7 pct fall in NSE Bank index and 5 pct decline in NSE index

** ICICI Bank is the only large cap private lender trading below 2 times of its book value - Eikon data

** Lenders with exposure to project finance especially in infrastructure sector have been under pressure over the last few months on worries over rising bad loans

** Bad debts cloud outlook for India's private sector banks

** Goldman Sachs says stocks are now trading at an attractive valuation of 1.6x to 2x of 1 year forward book value

** Also upgrades Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bajaj Finance to "neutral" from "sell" (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.reuters.net)