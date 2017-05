** Shares in India's Maruti Suzuki rise 2 pct

** Reserve Bank of India says FII limit in Maruti Suzuki increased to 40 pct from 24 pct

** RBI says foreign institutional investors, registered foreign portfolios investors, qualified foreign investors can invest in co under the portfolio investment scheme

** RBI regularly prevents FIIs from buying shares in companies if they approach the limit stipulated by regulations and then re-adjusts once foreign ownership falls below the prescribed level

** FIIs currently hold 21.75 pct stake in the company as of June 2015 - BSE data

** Key catalyst also include seventh pay commission which will determine new pay scales for central govt. employees

** Maruti's sales to govt. employees had jumped by 10x after sixth pay commission - Fund Managers