** Corporation Bank shares rise as much as 4 pct; biggest single-day gain since Aug 17

** Co says Life insurance Corporation (LIC) has expressed its intention to infuse 1.43 billion Indian rupees ($21.53 million) capital in the bank

** Says LIC seeks shares on a preferential basis

** Corporation Bank will hold an extraordinary general meeting on Sept.28 to decide on the same

** The state-run lender's stock has fallen 28 pct this year along with other state-run banks on concerns of increasing bad loans

($1 = 66.4325 Indian rupees)