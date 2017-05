** Shares in Bharat Forge fall as much as 5 pct

** Bank of America Merrill Lynch cuts its target price on the stock to 900 rupees from 1080 rupees; maintains "underperform" rating

** BofA says non-auto exports are a bigger concern; sees over 4 pct-13 pct downside risk to consensus estimate in FY16-17

** Says key concerns are weaker non-auto demand led by oil & gas sector, and cyclical slowdown in the U.S. heavy truck market in CY2016

** Fall in commodity prices driving Bharat Forge's key customers to cut capex plans: IIFL says while maintaining "reduce" rating

