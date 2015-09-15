** Experian, the world's biggest consumer credit checking agency, up 1.4 pct to become top FTSE bluechip gainer after HSBC upgrades to "buy", ups TP to 1290p from 1150p

** Brokerage says growth momentum in the U.S. is attractive & downside risks from Brazil operations and consumer unit limited

** 13 of 18 brokerages rate the stock "buy" or higher, 4 "hold" and 1 "sell" or lower; their median PT is $20.06

** Upgrades overshadows TP cut by Deutsche Bank (DB) to 1250p from 1300p; DB also points out that Brazil concerns provide an opportunity

** A tenth of daily avg volume changes hands in just over 15 mins from opening bell

** Stock has lost c.5 pct YTD