** Indian airline stocks rally; Jet Airways up 5 pct, Spicejet up 6.5 pct

** Falling jet fuel prices helping improve margins for sector, traders say

** Oil companies revise jet fuel prices every two weeks and the latest is expected later on Tuesday

** Traders also cite hopes about new civil aviation policy expected soon

** Policy could ease rules to allow domestic airlines to fly overseas, as per local media reports (RM: manoj.rawal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)