Sept 15 Guangdong Advertising Group Co Ltd

* Says aims to raise up to 2.49 billion yuan ($390.99 million) in private placement of shares to fund project, acquisition and boost working capital

* Says trading of shares to resume on Sept 16

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Kk1EQH; bit.ly/1QeJYKY

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3685 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)