BRIEF-Playa Hotels & Resorts qtrly earnings per share-diluted $ 0.21
* Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv says net income was $27.6 million for three months ended march 31, 2017
Sept 15 Hengli Industrial Development Group Co Ltd
* Says aims to raise up to 3 billion yuan ($471.07 million) in private placement of shares to fund education and online learning projects
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1OsYBMl
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3685 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* MTY Enters acquires the assets of Steak Frites St-Paul and Giorgio Ristorante