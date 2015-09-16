US STOCKS-Wall Street pares gains as energy shares slip
* Dow down 0.01 pct, S&P up 0.03 pct, Nasdaq up 0.39 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
Near-term pipeline of notable IPOs, follow-ons and convertible offerings, from IFR and other sources:
** Sept: Dali Foods Group (China) - $1.5 bln SEHK IPO. BAML, MS
** Sept: Modern Dental Group IPO-MDLB.HK (China) - $250 mln SEHK IPO. Deutsche
** Sept: CICC (China) - $1 bln SEHK IPO. ABCI, CICC
** Oct: Wenceslao (Philippines) - $250 mln IPO. BPI, CLSA, DB, Maybank
** Oct: Metro Retail (Philippines) - $122 mln IPO; BPI Capital, Deutsche
** Oct: China Reinsurance (China) - $2 bln SEHK IPO. CICC, HSBC, UBS
** Oct: Xinte Energy IPO-XINE.HK (China) - $500 mln SEHK IPO. GF, UBS
** Oct: Coffee Day Enterprises IPO-CODE.BO (India) - $176 mln IPO. Citigroup, Kotak, Morgan Stanley, Axis, Edelweiss, Yes Bank
** Oct: Interglobe Aviation IPO-INAI.NS (India) - $400 mln IPO; Citigroup, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Barclays, Kotak, UBS
** India's Dr Lal Path labs files draft prospectus for $90 mln IPO (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Micro Focus down after buyout target's weak update (Adds closing prices)