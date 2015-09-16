** Sun Pharmaceutical Industries gains 2.7 pct, contributing the most in NSE index rise on Wednesday

** Co buys InSite Vision for equity value $48 mln to strengthen its branded ophthalmic portfolio in the U.S.

** Though the current financial performance of the acquired company is muted, Sun Pharma has been able to get access to good NDA pipeline from this acquisition: IndiaNivesh

** Overall financial consideration of $56 mln (equity consideration plus loan to be given) is insignificant in the consolidated financials of Sun Pharma: IndiaNivesh

** Traders also cite optimism tied to launch of Keveyis drug in the U.S. market by unit Taro Pharmaceutical

(RM: karen.rebelo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net/; manoj.rawal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)