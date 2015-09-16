** Singapore shares have usually worked out as a safe bet in the one month after polls

** An improved showing at the polls gives rise to a better MSCI Singapore's performance in the period

** Gains in popular vote by the People's Action Party in 2001, 1997 have led to positive returns - Eikon data shows (bit.ly/1OdKf36)

** Fall in vote share has lead to negative returns since 1988 in one month after polls

** Traders say hopes of policy reforms that will aid growth helps shares after strong showing at polls

** Resounding election victory signals confidence in Singapore's future - PM

** Strong election results came amid growing economic risks stemming from China's slowdown and wobbly financial markets

** Morgan Stanley has upgraded Singapore to most preferred market in ASEAN region citing potential restructuring in govt. linked companies and valuation

** MSCI Singapore's P/B is about 1.5 standard deviation below its 10 year average - DataStream (bit.ly/1QBDoim) (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)