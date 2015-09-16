** Options point towards caution markets ahead of Fed meeting on Thursday

** Number of put contracts at NSE 7,500 strike price increasing, 7,800 strike price still has the highest open positions

** Foreign investor sales are getting matched to an extent with buying of NSE index puts - Traders

** Meanwhile call contracts are highest at 8,000 strike price, 8,200 witnessing new additions

** NSE index last up 0.5 pct at 7,870 pts