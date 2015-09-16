** MSCI Korea gains 3.3 pct in US dollar terms, outperforming Asian rivals ex-China

** S.Korea is seen among best markets to play the much expected hike in interest rates by the U.S. Federal Reserve due to slowing downgrades, below book value multiples and manageable current account

** Meanwhile, Standard & Poor's raised South Korea's sovereign currency rating to AA-minus from A-plus late on Tuesday

** Valuation comfort and interest in tech plays make Korea less vulnerable to FOMC, a fund manager who manages money in Asia Pacific told Reuters

** Cyclicals including technology, consumer discretionary and industrials contribute the most to Wednesday's rise

** Samsung Electronics up 2.6 pct, Hyundai Motor gains 4.2 pct while SK Hynix jumps 4.5 pct

** Among industrials, Samsung Heavy Industries, Samsung Engineering soar on hopes of merger (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)