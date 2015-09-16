** TUI AG shares up 2.5 pct, 3rd top FTSE bluechip gainer as JP Morgan raises TP to 1320p & keeps overweight rating saying it sees 9 pct upside potential to stock given softer sterling

** Germany-based tour operator, which reports results in euros, gets close to a third of its revenue from the UK, according to Reuters data

** Bullish pound run since last year a point of worry for all London-listed cos with large non-UK footprints due to adverse currency movement

** 9 of 14 brokerages rate the stock "buy" or higher, 4 "hold" and 1 "sell" or lower; their median PT is 17.96 euros

** JP Morgan, however, removes from focus list citing less attractive entry point given strong upward share move since June (3.6 pct roughly)

** Stock upward move marks recovery after hit by unfavourable conditions across continent, including canceled holidays in aftermath of Tunisia beach massacre & stalled plans due to uncertainty arising from Greek crisis (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)