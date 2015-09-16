BRIEF-Competition Commission of India approves Videocon D2H & Dish TV merger
* Competition Commission of India (CCI) approves Videocon D2H & Dish TV merger
Sept 16 Xian LONGi Silicon Materials Corp
* Says unit signs agreement to invest about 1.5 billion yuan ($235.50 million) in solar cell project
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Yb48Lw
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3694 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
