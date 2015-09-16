** High beta stocks jump across Asia Ex Japan on hopes Fed rate hike is already in the price, fund managers say

** In general market believes the rate hike would be postponed to Dec while liquidity drive in high beta implies it is already discounted, fund managers add

** China banks, and industrials, Korea and Taiwan tech, and engineering stocks jump in MSCI Asia Ex Japan index

** MSCI Asia Ex Japan index up 1.9 pct; top contributors to the index include Tencent, ICBC

** High beta shares dominate including Galaxy Entertainment , Malaysia Airport, Hyundai Engineering dominate

