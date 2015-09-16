US STOCKS-Wall Street pares gains as energy shares slip
* Dow down 0.01 pct, S&P up 0.03 pct, Nasdaq up 0.39 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
** High beta stocks jump across Asia Ex Japan on hopes Fed rate hike is already in the price, fund managers say
** In general market believes the rate hike would be postponed to Dec while liquidity drive in high beta implies it is already discounted, fund managers add
** China banks, and industrials, Korea and Taiwan tech, and engineering stocks jump in MSCI Asia Ex Japan index
** MSCI Asia Ex Japan index up 1.9 pct; top contributors to the index include Tencent, ICBC
** High beta shares dominate including Galaxy Entertainment , Malaysia Airport, Hyundai Engineering dominate
(RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Dow down 0.01 pct, S&P up 0.03 pct, Nasdaq up 0.39 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Micro Focus down after buyout target's weak update (Adds closing prices)