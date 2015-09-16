BRIEF-Phoenitron Holdings updates on subscription agreements entered into
* Company entered into four separate subscription agreements with four subscribers
Sept 16 Beijing Kunlun Tech Co Ltd
* Says plans to invest 100 million yuan ($15.70 million) in an investment fund
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1gqio0Z
($1 = 6.3694 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* Says shareholder will increase stake in the company up to 8.3 percent from 4.7 percent