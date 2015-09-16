** Spirits stocks up between 2-20 pct after Anheuser-Busch InBev announces planned offer for SABMiller

** Spirits makers such as Britain's Diageo rose 1.9 pct, Remy Cointreau up 4.3 pct, Pernod Ricard gains 3.4 pct, Heineken up 5.3 pct while Carlsberg rises 4.4 pct

** Shares in AB InBev were suspended after it jumped c.12 pct with SABMiller up 20 pct

** SAB Miller & Heineken the two biggest risers on Stoxx 600 , while Diageo and Carlsberg join them on the top-10 gainers list

** ABInBev's interest in SABMiller has been rumoured for some time

** Stoxx 600 Food and Beverage index by far the biggest sector outperformer, up 4.7 pct and enjoying its best day since 2008, the year in which Anheuser-Busch and Inbev competed their merger