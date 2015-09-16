BRIEF-Appeals court agrees to revisit AT&T "data throttling" case
* U.S. appeals court agrees to revisit decision that had dismissed Federal Trade Commission claims against AT&T Mobility over "data throttling"-order
Sept 16 Beijing BDStar Navigation Co Ltd
* Says unit plans to buy 60 percent stake in tech firm for 180 million yuan ($28.26 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1QFvOTY
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3694 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* U.S. appeals court agrees to revisit decision that had dismissed Federal Trade Commission claims against AT&T Mobility over "data throttling"-order
May 9 Video-game publisher Electronic Arts Inc forecast current-quarter revenue below analysts' estimates on Tuesday, and announced a new $1.2 billion buyback program.