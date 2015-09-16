Goldman "best positioned" if Glass-Steagall Act returns-Blankfein to CNBC
May 9 Goldman Sachs Group Inc is best positioned if the Glass-Steagall Act returns, Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein said in an interview to CNBC on Tuesday.
Sept 16 Zhongtian Urban Development Group Co Ltd
* Says plans to issue up to 5 billion yuan ($785.00 million) bonds
* Says financing unit plans to acquire 20 percent stake in Zhongrong Life Insurance worth about 2 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1LxIyaD; bit.ly/1NwA48l
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3694 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
May 9 Prudential Financial Inc shareholders on Tuesday approved the company's compensation for executives and sided with directors in rejecting a proposal that would require an independent board chairman.