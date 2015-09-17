GRAINS-Wheat falls from two-month top, market awaits storm damage reports

* Wheat eases for 2nd day as market takes breather after rally * Corn tick up after Tuesday's 1.5 pct decline, soybeans firm (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, May 3 Chicago wheat futures slid for a second day on Wednesday, retreating further from a two-month high reached in the last session as abundant global supplies weighed on prices. However, wheat traders are awaiting reports on the damage to the United States' winter wheat crop after a sno