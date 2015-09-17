Sept 17 Dalian Sunasia Tourism Holding Co Ltd

* Says signs framework agreement on waterpark project in Liaoning province with total investment about 3 billion yuan ($471.20 million) to 5 billion yuan

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3667 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)