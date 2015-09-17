BRIEF-Gseven announces FY 2016 dividend payment
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$0.5 per share to shareholders for 2016
Sept 17 Dalian Sunasia Tourism Holding Co Ltd
* Says signs framework agreement on waterpark project in Liaoning province with total investment about 3 billion yuan ($471.20 million) to 5 billion yuan
* Says its unit enters into agreement to sell 100 percent stake in a Shanghai-based fresh food processing & distribution center firm, to co's controlling shareholder Bailian Group, for 378.6 million yuan