BRIEF-Associated Capital Group Q1 shr loss $0.55
* Associated capital group, inc. Reports first quarter results
Sept 17 Yango Group Co Ltd
* Says property unit plans to acquire Hangzhou-based developer for up to 1.65 billion yuan ($259.25 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1W4KnDn
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3645 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Applied for and received management cease trade order from British Columbia securities commission, co's principal regulator