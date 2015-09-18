** SKS Microfinance shares fall as much as 20 pct to their lowest since Dec. 2014

** Shares suffer biggest single-day loss since Aug. 24

** RBI awarded in-principle small-bank licences on Thursday to 10 players, eight of them microfinance lenders (MFIs)

** Morgan Stanley downgrades stock to "equal-weight" from "overweight"

** Says MFI with a licence will be more competitive while SKS, without a bank licence, will likely struggle

** SKS, the second largest MFI after Bandhan (which recently converted to a bank) is the only large MFI among the top 10 players conspicuously out of the list - Kotak Institutional Equities

