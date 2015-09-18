** SKS Microfinance shares fall as much as 20 pct
to their lowest since Dec. 2014
** Shares suffer biggest single-day loss since Aug. 24
** RBI awarded in-principle small-bank licences on Thursday
to 10 players, eight of them microfinance lenders
(MFIs)
** Morgan Stanley downgrades stock to "equal-weight" from
"overweight"
** Says MFI with a licence will be more competitive while
SKS, without a bank licence, will likely struggle
** SKS, the second largest MFI after Bandhan (which
recently converted to a bank) is the only large MFI among the
top 10 players conspicuously out of the list - Kotak
Institutional Equities
