** Tata Motors Ltd falls over 3 pct

** Tata Steel Ltd sold shares worth up to $189.3 mln in Tata Motors to institutional investors

** Shares were offered in an indicative range of 324.50 rupees ($4.9) to 338.05 rupees: term sheet seen by Reuters

** Lowest price in the range represented 4 pct discount to Tata Motors' stock closing price on Sept 16 ($1 = 66.0500 rupee)