** Private banks HDFC Bank up 3.3 pct, ICICI Bank 3.6 pct, Axis Bank 4.5 pct and Yes Bank 1.5 pct, Federal Bank 3.5 pct

** NSE Bank Nifty sub index up 3.3 pct

** India considering raising foreign ownership in private banks to 100 pct from 74 pct, the Economic Times reported on Thursday, citing a senior government official (bit.ly/1KSQVn0)

** Finance ministry, department of industrial policy & promotion (DIPP) and the Reserve Bank of India discussing proposal - the Economic Times

** Finance ministry response awaited, the Economic Times (Reuters Messaging: karen.rebelo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)