BRIEF-Shanghai New Culture Media Group to sell stake in Wing Media for 48 mln yuan
* Says it plans to sell part of stake in Shanghai-based Media company Wing Media to an investment management company, for 48 million yuan
Sept 18 Kyland Technology Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire stakes in three firms for a combined 682 million yuan ($107.19 million) via cash, share issue
* Says plans to raise up to 450 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition
* Says it enters into framework agreement to buy 100 percent stake in a Hubei-based photoelectric tech firm which is mainly engaged in R&D, manufacture and sale of precision optical components