** UK life insurers all in the red as heavyweight HSBC carries out widespread TP cuts

** However says recent underperformance -- due to concerns on Solvency II and macro volatility -- leaves attractive opportunities given valuation, growth and yields

** TP slashes follow soon after Deutsche Bank cautions that increased market volatility another warning bell on sector already seeing weakening earnings and dividend momentum

** Brokerage HSBC cuts Standard Life to 485p from 500p, Aviva to 540p from 600p & keeps hold rating on both

** Also reduces Phoenix Group Holdings to 880p from 893p & Legal & General to 315p from 320p

** Standard Life top loser on index, down c.2 pct & Aviva falls 1.7 pct, while L&G & Phoenix Group slip 1 pct & 0.5 pct respectively

** Aviva top volume mover on FTSE's bluechip index, with more than 3/4th of daily avg volume traded through in 2 hrs post bell (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)