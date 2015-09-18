** UK and German property stocks among top performers in
Europe after US Federal Reserve votes to hold U.S. interest
rates
** British Land Co up 1.5 pct, 3rd top FTSE-100
gainer & Land Securities rises 1.4 pct, 4th top
gainer, Hammerson also among top risers, up 0.5 pct
** German counterparts also among top risers: LEG Immobilien
up 1.5 pct, Deutsche Wohnen up 1.2 pct,
Vonovia up 0.6 pct
** UK Real Estate Investment Trusts' (REITs) also boosted by
study, based on views of 25 leading managers and advisers, that
shows a hike in forecasts for returns on offices this year
** Trader points to UK Consensus Forecasts study by the
Investment Property Forum, where group says confidence up over
summer & nationally offices now expected to offer returns of 18
pct -- massively ahead of the 14 pct predicted earlier
