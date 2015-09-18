BRIEF-Guangzhou Grandbuy to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 12
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 3 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 11, for FY 2016
Sept 18 Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Development Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire 81 percent stake in Keystone Lodging Holdings Ltd for about 8.27 billion yuan ($1.30 billion)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 10 new shares for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 11, for FY 2016