BRIEF-Shanghai New Culture Media Group to sell stake in Wing Media for 48 mln yuan
* Says it plans to sell part of stake in Shanghai-based Media company Wing Media to an investment management company, for 48 million yuan
Sept 18 Hubei Kaile Science And Technology Co Ltd
* Says to invest 140.03 million yuan ($22.01 million) in big data firm Changxin Changzhong for 53.66 percent stake
* Says it enters into framework agreement to buy 100 percent stake in a Hubei-based photoelectric tech firm which is mainly engaged in R&D, manufacture and sale of precision optical components