** Strides Arcolab to buy two divisions of erstwhile Ranbaxy from Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

** Transaction appears to be reasonably valued and will help the company to build its branded business in India - Analysts

** Expect more brand acquisitions by Strides in India as it so far contributes less than 10 pct to total sales - Analysts

** Strides bought Shasun Pharma and India branded generic business of Bafna in 2014 (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)