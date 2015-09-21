** Foreign selling of Asia ex-Japan equities eased ahead of the Fed decision of keeping interest rates at record lows

** Latest weekly data shows aggregate selling of $259 mln in Korea, Taiwan, India, Indonesia, Thailand and Philippines equities compared to the weekly run-rate of -$2.4 bln since Aug. - Nomura

** India turned net-bought by $359 mln after a five-week selling streak that totalled -$3.7 bln, followed by $205 mln inflows to Taiwan and $42 mln buying in Thailand, Nomura adds

** Cross-border outflows from the Philippines worsened to -$533 mln - the sharpest weekly level since Sept.2013

** Separately, investors covered bearish US equity bets going in to FOMC - EPFR/BofA-ML

** High beta stocks had jumped across Asia Ex Japan on Wednesday on hopes Fed rate decision was already priced in