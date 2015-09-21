** Malaysia's AirAsia up 4.6 pct while AirAsia X up 2.4 pct

** Korean Air Lines up 1.5 pct while Asiana Airlines up 3.7 pct

** China Eastern Airlines Corp, China Southern Airlines and Air China gain nearly 2 pct each

** Virgin Australia Holdings gains 3.3 pct, Qantas Airways is 0.8 pct higher while Singapore Airlines up 0.5 pct

** Stock prices, valuations for some such as AirAsia are near 2009 global financial crisis lows ahead of rival InterGlobe IPO-INAI.NS IPO which is stoking relative value trade

** InterGlobe, which runs IndiGo, is seeking to raise more than $400 million in a likely October IPO

** Positive earnings momentum coupled with expectations of lower oil prices for an extended period also help

** Asian airlines 1 year forward earnings have been upgraded by 3.1 pct over the last 3 months - StarMine (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)