Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
** Malaysia's AirAsia up 4.6 pct while AirAsia X up 2.4 pct
** Korean Air Lines up 1.5 pct while Asiana Airlines up 3.7 pct
** China Eastern Airlines Corp, China Southern Airlines and Air China gain nearly 2 pct each
** Virgin Australia Holdings gains 3.3 pct, Qantas Airways is 0.8 pct higher while Singapore Airlines up 0.5 pct
** Stock prices, valuations for some such as AirAsia are near 2009 global financial crisis lows ahead of rival InterGlobe IPO-INAI.NS IPO which is stoking relative value trade
** InterGlobe, which runs IndiGo, is seeking to raise more than $400 million in a likely October IPO
** Positive earnings momentum coupled with expectations of lower oil prices for an extended period also help
** Asian airlines 1 year forward earnings have been upgraded by 3.1 pct over the last 3 months - StarMine (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
