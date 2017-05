** IDBI Bank's shares rise as much as 11.1 pct adding to Fridays 5 pct gain

** Heads towards its biggest single day gain since March 2015

** Finance Minister Arun Jaitley tells news channel CNBC TV18 the government is considering whether to give more operational freedom to state-run banks (bit.ly/1MlgFpc)

** Jaitley cites IDBI as possible test case in interview late on Friday