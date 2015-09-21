BRIEF-Glacier Media reports qtrly adjusted revenue $55.4 million
* Glacier Media Inc says qtrly adjusted cash flow from operations per share $0.06
Sept 21 Tsinghua Tongfang Co Ltd
* Says gets approval to issue 2.7 billion yuan ($424.02 million) medium-term notes
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1WcWWfY
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3676 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Glacier Media Inc says qtrly adjusted cash flow from operations per share $0.06
* Revenue for three months ended 31 March 2017 was about hk$1.4 million, down 2.7 percent