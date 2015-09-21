(Corrects the spelling of "select" in headline)

** Asian stocks which count Volkswagen as key customer fall

** Co tells US dealers to halt sales of some 2015 diesel cars after regulators found software it designed for the affected vehicles gave false emissions data

** EPA says violation could result in fines of up to $18 bln. Investors worry this can delay expenditures, orders and hurt auto demand

** VW loses nearly $16 bln in market value while Porsche's market value drops below $10 bln

** Motherson Sumi falls 7 pct, Australia's Connexion Media falls 2.7 pct

** Fuyao Glass Industry Group and Miracle Automation Engineering also count company as a major customer

** China rivals that may gain include Geely Automobile Holdings, BYD and Chery Automobile (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)