BRIEF-Glacier Media reports qtrly adjusted revenue $55.4 million
* Glacier Media Inc says qtrly adjusted cash flow from operations per share $0.06
Sept 21 Beijing Vrv Software Corp Ltd
* Says aims to raise up to 1.5 billion yuan ($235.57 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects
* Says trading of shares to resume on Sept 22
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Pj1RYH; bit.ly/1NO4zZ2
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3676 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Glacier Media Inc says qtrly adjusted cash flow from operations per share $0.06
* Revenue for three months ended 31 March 2017 was about hk$1.4 million, down 2.7 percent