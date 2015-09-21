BRIEF-Winshine Science says Loyal Victory enters acquisitino agreement
* Loyal Victory, remaining shareholder and target company entered into an acquisition agreement
Sept 21 Dalian Rubber & Plastics Machinery Co Ltd
* Says shares to resume trading on Sept 22
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1FapDGd
