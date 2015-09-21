** SSE, one of Britain's top six energy suppliers,
up c.2 pct in strong volumes, top gainer on a negative E300
utilities index & 5th top gainer on FTSE's bluechip
index
** Macquarie Research, a four-star analyst on SSE, says co
will be among stocks that outperform the European utilities
sector & upgrades to "outperform" from "neutral" with a TP hike
to 1600p from 1550p
** 8 of 19 brokerages rate stock "buy" or higher, 5 "hold"
and 6 "sell" or lower; their median PT is 1587p, according to
Reuters data
** Peers Enel (up 1.85 pct), E.ON (up
1.5) and EVN (down marginally) also scheduled to
outperform sector, Macquarie says
** Brokerage says cos growth in power distribution & their
generation capacity is mostly flexible, offering a range of
balancing and capacity payment services
** SSE, down 12 pct YTD vs c.14 pct loss across utilities
index, on track for sharpest gain in 3 weeks
