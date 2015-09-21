BRIEF-True North Commercial REIT qtrly FFO per unit diluted $0.15
* True North Commercial REIT reports strong performance in Q1 2017
Sept 21 Yihua Healthcare Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire two medical firms for a combined 1.93 billion yuan ($303.10 million) via cash
WILMINGTON, Del., May 11 A judge effectively killed off any practical chance of Anthem Inc merging with Cigna Corp on Thursday as he declined to order Cigna not to terminate the deal.