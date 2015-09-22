** India remains one of the few attractive EMs due to its stable macro environment amid China led global volatility

** CLSA says potential redemptions remains the key risk to flows, but with inadequate choices elsewhere, FIIs will likely remain overweight on India or might even raise holdings

** Foreign selling of Asia ex-Japan eases; India leads

** Of the stocks that corrected recently, CLSA says incremental interest is seen in ICICI Bank

** Adds companies do not see an on-the-ground recovery yet but remain optimistic

** CLSA says its meetings with policy makers in Delhi last week suggest the government is committed to infrastructure development and several developments are underway

** India's states sidestep stalled reform, go it alone to woo investment