** India remains one of the few attractive EMs due to its
stable macro environment amid China led global volatility
** CLSA says potential redemptions remains the key risk to
flows, but with inadequate choices elsewhere, FIIs will likely
remain overweight on India or might even raise holdings
** Foreign selling of Asia ex-Japan eases; India leads
** Of the stocks that corrected recently, CLSA says
incremental interest is seen in ICICI Bank
** Adds companies do not see an on-the-ground recovery yet
but remain optimistic
** CLSA says its meetings with policy makers in Delhi last
week suggest the government is committed to infrastructure
development and several developments are underway
** India's states sidestep stalled reform, go it alone to
woo investment
(RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)