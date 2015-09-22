** Investors look to bet on total returns including dividends as growth outlook weakens for South Korea

** Parliamentary budget office cuts growth outlook to 3 pct in 2016

** Kospi 200 so far has one of the worst dividend yield in Asia Pacific at 1.5 pct

** Stock with high market cap and dividend yields include Samsung Electronics, SK Telecom and Posco

** Citi says S.Korea's GDP growth will taper and investors should keep focus on dividend theme

** Forecasts slower GDP growth at 2.4 pct in 2015 and 2.3 pct in 2016

** Expects macro headwinds to impact negatively on Korea's equity market; sets one-year KOSPI target range at 1,900-2,150

** Citi's top buys include AmorePacific, Dongbu Insurance, Hyundai Development and Hyundai Wia

** Separately, S.Korea is also seen among best plays on much expected hike in interest rates by the U.S. Federal Reserve due to slowing downgrades, below book value multiples and manageable current account (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)