** Infosys shares gain 2 pct

** Company bags $209 million worth of Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) contract from the government - media reports citign Navin Kumar, Chairman of the (GSTN)

** The contract is for five years and Infosys may enjoy 22 pct margins on it - analyst