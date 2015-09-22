** Soft drinks group falls c.4 pct, one of the top
losers on FTSE-250 midcap index after FY profit warning
** Analysts at Investec Securities trims their 2015-16
profit forecast to 41 mln stg from 44.9 mln stg
** Co expects the business to return to growth in 2016 as it
benefits from prior investment
** "Market conditions across the first half have been
difficult and are forecast to remain so," CEO Roger White says
** Shares top faller on FTSE 350 Beverages Index
with one-third of its avg 5-day volume having gone
through in the first half hour of trade
** Stock pushing against oversold with 14-day RSI at 34.5
