** Soft drinks group falls c.4 pct, one of the top losers on FTSE-250 midcap index after FY profit warning

** Analysts at Investec Securities trims their 2015-16 profit forecast to 41 mln stg from 44.9 mln stg

** Co expects the business to return to growth in 2016 as it benefits from prior investment

** "Market conditions across the first half have been difficult and are forecast to remain so," CEO Roger White says

** Shares top faller on FTSE 350 Beverages Index with one-third of its avg 5-day volume having gone through in the first half hour of trade

** Stock pushing against oversold with 14-day RSI at 34.5