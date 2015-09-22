BRIEF-E.I.D-Parry (India) says Parry Nutraceuticals' microalgae facility gets U.S. FDA nod
* Says Parry Nutraceuticals Indian microalgae facility receives U.S. FDA approval; ramps up new product development
** Amtek Auto falls 10.1 percent, making it the worst performer on the BSE 500 index
** Company failed to repay 8 bln rupees ($121.90 mln) in bonds that matured on Monday - media reports
** The company is in talks for refinance as the bond payment deadline ends, the reports added
** Earlier this month the stock went up 53.93 percent on September 11, 2015 after management released a clarification on debt repayment. ($1 = 65.6300 Indian rupees) (RM: tripti.kalro.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
DHAKA, May 8 Bangladesh's exports rose nearly 3.5 percent in April from a year earlier to $2.77 billion, the Export Promotion Bureau said on Monday, but 3.8 percent below the target.