** Amtek Auto falls 10.1 percent, making it the worst performer on the BSE 500 index

** Company failed to repay 8 bln rupees ($121.90 mln) in bonds that matured on Monday - media reports

** The company is in talks for refinance as the bond payment deadline ends, the reports added

** Earlier this month the stock went up 53.93 percent on September 11, 2015 after management released a clarification on debt repayment. ($1 = 65.6300 Indian rupees) (RM: tripti.kalro.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)