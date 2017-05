** Larsen & Toubro falls over 1 pct

** Ratings agency ICRA downgrades L&T Halol Shamlaji Tollway Ltd's $154 mln term loan

** Ratings agency also downgrades L&T's Chennai subsidiary L&T Chennar Tada Tollway as it defaults on $72 mln loan - media reports (bit.ly/1j56HyE)

** Short positions in futures segment were also blamed for the fall

