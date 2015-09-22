** UK capital goods stocks on the backfoot, amongst the top
FTSE-250 midcap fallers after Jefferies downgrade
** Aircraft parts maker Senior slumps 6 pct, as
Jefferies cuts PT on stock to 310p from 320p, keeps "buy" rating
** Also cuts Oxford Instruments to Underperform,
cuts PT to 535p; IMI reduced to Hold, cuts PT to 1150p;
downgrades Rotork to Underperform, PT reduced to 155p;
reduces Essentra's PT to 1025p.
** Brokerage says China and Oil & Gas are problems for most
of the UK industrials, either directly or indirectly
** Spirax-Sarco's TP reduced to 2975p; PT of Weir
Group cut to 1210p; Bodycote PT lowered to 700p
while Morgan Advanced PT cut to 330p.
** Jefferies reckons UK capital goods current low growth
environment is set to remain, and lowered 2H15/FY16 growth
assumptions
** Bodycote top loser on FTSE 350 Industrial Engineering
Index, while Morgan Advanced biggest drag on FTSE
350 Electronic and Electrical Equipment Index
** FTSE 350 Industrial Engineering index has underperformed
FTSE-100 index YTD
