** UK capital goods stocks on the backfoot, amongst the top FTSE-250 midcap fallers after Jefferies downgrade

** Aircraft parts maker Senior slumps 6 pct, as Jefferies cuts PT on stock to 310p from 320p, keeps "buy" rating

** Also cuts Oxford Instruments to Underperform, cuts PT to 535p; IMI reduced to Hold, cuts PT to 1150p; downgrades Rotork to Underperform, PT reduced to 155p; reduces Essentra's PT to 1025p.

** Brokerage says China and Oil & Gas are problems for most of the UK industrials, either directly or indirectly

** Spirax-Sarco's TP reduced to 2975p; PT of Weir Group cut to 1210p; Bodycote PT lowered to 700p while Morgan Advanced PT cut to 330p.

** Jefferies reckons UK capital goods current low growth environment is set to remain, and lowered 2H15/FY16 growth assumptions

** Bodycote top loser on FTSE 350 Industrial Engineering Index, while Morgan Advanced biggest drag on FTSE 350 Electronic and Electrical Equipment Index

** FTSE 350 Industrial Engineering index has underperformed FTSE-100 index YTD (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)